Kumar Sanu and Shaan to Regale Audiences at Club Mahindra Supermoon Magical Memories

Get ready for a weekend filled with musical entertainment as ZEE Live’s Supermoon in association with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited brings to its patrons Club Mahindra presents Supermoon Magical Memories. The livestream event, spanning two hours, will feature two of the biggest names in Bollywood’s playback music – Kumar Sanu & Shaan!

Spanning over two days, the first day will witness Kumar Sanu. The undisputed king of the 90s who bagged five consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer will leave the listeners amused with his iconic numbers. Known for Bhool Ja, Tanha Dil in his velvet-like voice – Shaan will croon some of the popular numbers on the second day.

If you are a fan of their renditions, you should surely not miss this exclusive show that promises to be filled with numbers that make you dance and fall in love, bring back memories and revitalize you, all at the same time. Slated to be held on October 30 and 31, the concert will be available via registration.

Registration link: https://insider.in/club-mahindra-presents-supermoon-magical-memories-oct...

Talking about the concert, Shaan said, “The pandemic indeed has changed the way anyone seeks or receives entertainment. I am, much like my fans, missing live concerts. Since that’s a little difficult right now, live streaming seems to be the way my fans and I can interact. And I don’t want to miss out on any such opportunity to reach out to music lovers. This weekend concert, conceptualized by Supermoon and Club Mahindra, is definitely going to be a unique experience, and I am looking forward to entertaining my fans through this platform.”

Echoing similar excitement, Kumar Sanu added, “Anything and everything has gone digital these days, so has the entertainment. Online concerts, for now, replaced live events. As singers/entertainers we have also adapted to this new change and come together with digital concerts such as Club Mahindra presents Supermoon Magical Memories to entertain our fans. I am super excited to be a part of this concert that would help me connect with my fans.”

Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, ZEE LIVE, also spoke about association and the idea behind the concert, “At ZEE LIVE, we are constantly trying to innovate and create new avenues of providing best-in-class entertainment - be it on ground, digital or hybrid, to the millions of our viewers just not in India but across nations. We are also associating and engaging with like-minded brand partners to create several branded content shows which will continue to provide top-class entertainment and content to our patrons. Our association with Club Mahindra was seamless and we are very excited to entertain our viewers with icons of the music industry, Kumar Sanu and Shaan, who have been an inspiration to generations. Music, as they say, binds us all and this melodious concert with the two stalwarts hopefully will also touch many hearts,” he said.

Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, commented “Club Mahindra has been known for offering curated, unique experiences for over 25 years now and this live stream is yet another endeavour of ours in ‘Making Smiles Wider and Moments Magical’. Kumar Sanu and Shaan are amongst the most celebrated icons in India and through these two power packed days, we look to offer our members with a delightful weekend”.