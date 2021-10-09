Konda Polam OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Young actor Vaisshnav Tej, the latest actor from the Tollywood Mega family is Sai Dharam Tej's brother. He proved his mettle as an actor yet again in his latets movie, Konda Polam which hit theatres yesterday. Panja Vaishnav Tej has proven that he can pull off any role easily. He is on a high as his latest outing 'Konda Polam' is doing decent business at the box office. The film has earned rave reviews from critics and audience alike.

Now, Vaisshnav Tej fans and movie buffs who couldn't watch the film on the big screen due to fear of COVID, are desperately waiting know about Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Konda Polam OTT release date. If you are also curious, then, you are on the right page for, we have some interesting piece of info for you regarding Konda Polam OTT release date.

As per the buzz, Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Konda Polam digital rights have been bagged by the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to start streaming on amazon Prime Video by end of this month. The official OTT release date of the film is yet to be known.

The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and it is produced by First Frame Entertainments.