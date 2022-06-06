Kinnerasani to Start Streaming on ZEE5 From This Date

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has been one OTT platform that has been constantly churning out a myriad of stories and subjects in the form of Originals, direct-to-digital releases, new films and so on. Latest, it is bringing out a promising Telugu film as a direct-to-service release. It's an exclusive release by ZEE5.

Kalyaan Dhev-starrer 'Kinnerasani' is ZEE5's next direct OTT release on June 10. The feature film is a mystery thriller that traces the journey of Veda, who is in search of her father. Ann Sheetal, Kashish Khan and Ravindra Vijay (the film's antagonist) have key roles. The titular role is played by Mahathi Bikshu.

Directed by Ramana Teja, 'Kinnerasani' is written by Sai Teja Desharaj Athreyasa.

Cast: Kalyaan Dhev, Ann Sheetal, Ravindra Vijay, Kashish Khan, Mahathi Bikshu and others.

Crew:

Director: Ramana Teja

Producer: Ram Prasad Talluri

Writer: Sai Teja Desharaj Athreyasa

Editor: Anwar Ali

Lyricist: Kittu Vissapragada

Banner: SRT Entertainments

