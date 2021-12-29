Kickstart 2022 with a bang with Zee Tamil’s extravagant line-up of programs to celebrate New Year!

While everyone across the world kickstarts 2022 with a bang, Zee Tamil has planned a special surprise for its ardent viewers this New Year. Continuing to satiate the diverse entertainment needs of its audience, the channel has planned an extravagant line-up of programs to celebrate the New Year on 1st January 2022. From a traditional debate show to an action-packed film to musical and task-based shows and the World Television Premiere of a family drama, Zee Tamil has something exciting for everyone on the first day of 2022!

Zee Tamil stars off the extravagant festivities with a classic debate show - ‘Pattimandram,’ which will be made extra special by our host and panellists’ engaging discussions on relevant topics of everyday life. This one-hour special will air at 9 am and will be moderated by Suki Sivam - a well-known Tamil orator, writer and scholar, who has also won the prestigious Kalamamani Award by the Tamil Nadu State Government. Pattimandram also boasts of known personalities like Praveen Sultana, Shanthamani, Dr. Sundara Avudaiappan, K Saravanan, Suchitra, and Mohana Sundaram as panelists, discuss about ‘After the entry of Britishers, did we gain more? Or did we lose more?’ during the show and keep the audience captivated.

After this interesting debate, Zee Tamil will take the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions as it presents the action-packed movie, ‘Gorilla,’ which will air at 10 am. The movie follows the lives of four friends - a petty criminal, an aspiring actor, an employee who has been terminated recently, and a farmer’s partner who has been denied a loan from a bank and their individual journeys. Each character’s journey will resonate with the audience and keep them at their edge. Starring Jiiva, Shalini Pandey and Kong in lead roles, the film is directed by Don Sandy. While Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Sathish, Rajendran, Vivek Prasanna, Madhan, and Ramdoss also play pivotal roles, it is the central character played by a real chimpanzee who will steal the show.

Right after the movie, the channel plans to continue its entertainment extravaganza with ‘Sound Party,’ a music-based game show that will see prominent film celebrities like Actor Vaibhav, Actress Parvati Nair, Director & Actor Pandiarajan, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, Rithika and Som Shekar engage in some fun and interesting challenges. Hosted by the quirky RJ Vijay, the game show will be full of fun and humour, keeping the audience engaged for one and a half hours from 12.30 pm. Zee Tamil will follow it up with another one and half hours of intriguing and task-based games during ‘Run Baby Run.’ Airing from 2 pm, the game show will see popular artists Mithun, Puviarasu Muthusamy, Nanda Master, Survivor Aishwarya Krishnan, Dharsana & Ashwini Radhakrishna performing some hilarious tasks given to them by actor and host Jagan.

Last but not the least, viewers are in for a treat as the channel showcases the World Television Premiere of ‘Tuck Jagadish’ at 3.30 pm. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film stars Nani as the protagonist, alongside Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles. Tuck Jagadish presents the life of a revenue officer who tries to reform all the property issues in a village, while also planning to reunite with his elder brother's family. The family had split over an inheritance dispute, and it is Jagadish who will try to sort their issues. Watch this emotional and action-packed drama and kickstart your New Year with a bang!

To join this mega extravaganza and to start your New Year on an entertaining note, tune in to Zee Tamil on 1st January from 9 am.