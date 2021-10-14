Kotigobba 3 Direct OTT Release After Theatrical Run Cancelled?

Undoubtedly, Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba is one of the most awaited films of the year. Sudeep fans were waiting with bated breath and excited about finally getting to catching a glimpse of their idol on the big screen in Kotigobba. Unfortunately, all their hopes were dashed after the film's morning shows were canceled over financial issues between distributor and producer, as per reports.

Now, rumors have spread like wildfire that Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 is heading for direct digital release. There is no official confirmation on this but the buzz in Gandhinagar circles suggest that the makers might consider the option of direct OTT release so as to not disappoint Kichcha fans who had even booked tickets to watch Kotigobba 3 first day first show!

However, if the film does have a theatrical run after issues are sorted out, Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 is expected to start premiering on top OTT platform after Diwali depending on the reception to the movie at the box office post its release. However, the makers are yet to announce the OTT release date of Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3.

The film is directed by Shiva Karthik. Apart from Sudeep, Kotigobba also features actors like Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar who will be seen in prominent roles. Kotigobba 3 marks the Kannada debut of Madonna Sebastian.

Let's hope the issue is sorted and the movie gets released soon for the fans who have kept their fingers crossed.

