KC Global Media, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Ink deal 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers and Asia’s leading entertainment network and multi-channel operator, KC Global Media, today announced an agreement for the expansion of the companies' international reach across free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD). The agreement further enhances growth across Asia, featuring a fresh volume of curated genres, including hit series, movies, and factual titles such as Lionel Messi: The Greatest, BTS: Global Takeover, Adele: Homecoming, and many others. The companies anticipate launching additional FAST channels and licensing AVOD rights in 2023.

Andy Kaplan, Co-Founder and Chairman of KC Global Media, said, “As we head into 2023, one of our key strategic goals is to increase our volume and diversity of premiums content in our current portfolio. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is one of the largest content providers, and this strategic partnership gives us an edge as we provide more value to our partners and

affiliates in the region. This, in turn, will also enable us to reach out to new audiences and new territories and create more opportunities around the world as we continue to grow our business with our affiliates and streaming platforms.“

“One of our areas of focus in 2023 is to grow the availability of our owned content globally – and monetize it in every way possible,” said Elana Sofko, Chief Strategy Officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We always seek to work with prominent media companies already successful in the markets we are entering. KC Global Media is a company with deep relationships throughout Asia, and we know we can continue to scale our international business together.”

This strategic agreement strengthens Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s international presence as it joins KC Global Media’s extensive portfolio in Asia, through AVOD licensing with its wide variety of content across multi-genres and the launch of FAST Channels in Asia. As one of the largest AVOD companies in the United States, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s streaming services, Crackle and Redbox, are currently distributed through over 160 touchpoints on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, VIZIO), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com.