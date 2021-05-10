Karnan OTT Release Date Confirmed: Watch Dhanush Movie on Amazon Prime Video

Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film stars Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in prominent roles.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the exclusive digital premiere of action drama, Karnan starting 14th May 2021.

Following the successful digital premiere of Master, Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive digital premiere of another highly anticipated Tamil action drama, Karnan. Superstar Dhanush’s Karnan is all set to join the strong line-up of Tamil blockbusters on Amazon Prime Video starting 14th May.

The action-packed drama brings forth a courageous character Karnan portrayed by Dhanush, that promises solid acting and compelling storytelling. The film centres on the life of Karnan, a brave youngster who is fighting for the rights of the people of his village. The story chronicles their struggles, unfairness, and their rise against casteism and police brutality in their village. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can catch the digital premiere of ‘Karnan’ on Amazon Prime Video starting 14th May 2021.

Thrilled on the announcement of the digital premiere of Karnan on Amazon Prime Video, Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said, “Our focus at Amazon Prime Video has always been to provide our customers with a delightful viewing experience. We constantly look for ways to enhance and enrich the streaming experience. One important aspect of that is to bring compelling stories that never fail to capture the audience's imagination. Following the success of recent Tamil hits like Master, Maara, Soorarai Pottru, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Nishabdham, among many others, we are delighted to bring yet another highly acclaimed film, Karnan on the streaming service for movie lovers across the world.”

Elated on the announcement of his film’s digital premiere, Writer & Director Mari Selvaraj said, “A strong storyline coupled with Dhanush’s incredible acting prowess, I knew the film had the potential to be a hit with fans. Amazon Prime Video with its wider reach allows audiences to watch any film, any time, anywhere, and that’s the beauty of a video streaming service. I am so excited that the film is getting its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video starting 14th May.”