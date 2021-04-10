Karnan OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Kollywood actor Dhanush is on cloud nine as his hard work for his latest release 'Karnan' has paid off. The film has received rave reviews from critics and fans. Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has announced 50 per cent theatre occupancy and most of them are unable to get tickets of Karnan.

Those who are skeptical about watching the movie in theatres because of COVID second wave, are wanting to know Karnan OTT release date.

The film's digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video, it is learnt. The film was supposed to have an OTT release last year but they waited for the film to release in theatres as the movie has a social message and the makers wanted wider reach.

The makers hunch about releasing the movie in theatres has yielded results as the movie has garnered great opening at the box office

Latest news doing the rounds is that Karnan is all set to start premiering on Amazon Prime Video in the last week of May. We will update the official OTT release of Karnan on Prime Video as soon as we hear from our sources.

Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. Apart from Dhanush, the film also features Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. The film marks Rajisha Vijayan's debut in Tamil.