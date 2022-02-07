Karan Johar to Host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Check First Confirmed Contestant's Name

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 was a fair hit among fans. The concept was something different and contestants having to stay in connection was interesting. BB OTT led to Bigg Boss 15. The OTT version of the show was streamed on the Voot app and was hosted by Karan Johar. As we said, the show can be called an average hit as it did not make the audience excited and get enough views.

The makers and everyone involved did all they could to make the show a hit. Season 1 ended with Divya Agarwal taking home the trophy. Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty entered Bigg Boss 15. Pratik took the briefcase during the BB OTT finale which held the ticket to entry into BB15. Nishant became the runner-up of OTT and later came to BB15 as well.

Now the buzz is that Colors is coming back with yet another season of BB OTT. Season 2 will have a similar concept and with Karan Johar returning as the host.

As for the contestants, rumors suggest that Baseer Ali, the winner of Splitsvilla season 10 will be entering the house. He is the first contestant whose name is making rounds. Although Ali is yet to confirm it himself, the news suggests that he was approached by the makers.