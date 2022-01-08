Karan Deol’s Velle to Start Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video today announced the streaming premiere of the crime-comedy Velle. A hindi remake of the coming-of-age Telugu original, Brochevaruevarura (2019), Velle narrates a hilarious journey of three best friends who hatch a plan to kidnap their principal’s daughter which goes awry. Parallely there is an aspiring Director narrating a script to an established Actor and at one point both the stories collide!

A story full of twists and turns, Velle is directed by Deven Munjal, presented by ADF, An Intercut Entertainment Pvt Ltd Production, and is produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra & Rajnish Khanuja and co-produced by Suniel Saini & Abhishek Nama. The film features Karan Deol, Abhay Deol, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi, Visshesh Tiwari and Mouni Roy (Sp. appearance). Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the film starting January 7 on the service.

