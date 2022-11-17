Kantara On OTT Will Not Happen Anytime Soon - Deets Inside

Director Rishab Shetty's Kantara has been the talk of the town for a long time. The film has been running gloriously at the box-office in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

The audience have been eagerly waiting for Kantara's digital release. Movie buffs want to re-watch the movie on OTT as soon as possible. If you are also waiting, then, we have some bad news in store for you.

The digital release of Kantara has been withheld in view of the plagiarism row over the song "Varaha Roopam". There is a court case going on ever since the makers of a music album moved the court saying that the song is a copy of their "Navarasam". The copyright infringement case is still on.

So, Kantara will not be available on any digital platform anytime soon until the case is resolved, as per the sources. However, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited.