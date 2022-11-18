Kantara Official OTT Release Date Out

Director Rishab Shetty's Kantara is not slowing down at the box office. The film has completed 50 days theatrical run. Kantara is one of the films in recent times that had a glorious run at the box office.

If anything is trending on social media for a while. It is about Kantara OTT release. Netizens have been waiting for it.

The film's digital rights are with Prime Video. According to our sources, Rishan Shetty's Kantara is all set to start streaming on Prime Video from November 24, 2021.

The movie will be available in all major South Indian languages. However, the streaming platform and the makers are yet to confirm the same.

