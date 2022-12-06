Kantara Hindi OTT Release Date Out

Director Rishab Shetty's Kantara has turned out to be the highest-grossing film of this year in Sandalwood. The film was released with a low buzz but it went on to collect more than Rs 400 cr at the worldwide box office.

The film has proved that content is always the greatest king. The film earned glorious reviews from several quarters. Currently, Kantara is available on Prime Video in all major South Indian languages.

The Hindi version of Kantara is yet to get released. The Hindi version of Hindi will start premiering on Netflix on December 9, 2022. The film was written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

