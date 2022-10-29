Kantara Cancels OTT Deal With Prime Video: Deets Inside

Director Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become the talk of the town. The film is trending on all social media platforms ever since it opened in theatres. Kantara is not showing any signs of slowing down at the box office. Kantara is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office. The film has crossed Rs 200 cr at the worldwide box office. Kantara is minting gold at the box office.

The makers of the movie are quoting a fancy price for digital rights. Before release, Kantara's digital rights have been sold to Prime Video for a decent amount. The latest news we hear is Kantara makers are said to have canceled the deal with Prime Video.

They have started the fresh negotiations with another Top OTT giant. However, there is no official confirmation from Kantara makers or Prime Video. The makers are yet to make an official confirmation about their cancelation with Prime Video.

Initially, Kantara was supposed to stream on Prime Video from November 4, 2022. The makers of Kantara decided to postpone digital release for another couple of weeks as the film is doing well in theatres. The makers of the movie have postponed the OTT release of Kantara. We will surely keep you informed about the official OTT release date of Kantara.