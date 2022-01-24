Kannada Comedy Adventure One Cut Two Cut on Amaznon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video today announced the premiere date of the upcoming Kannada comedy drama, One Cut Two Cut, starring Danish Sait in the lead role. In the intriguing poster, Danish Sait is seen as his comic character Gopi, who is all set to take the audience on a hilarious comedy adventure with satirical undertones starting February 03, 2022.

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles.

Honouring Puneeth Rajkumar’s legacy, One Cut Two Cut is one of three movies from the PRK Productions that will premiere on the service across 240 countries and territories. The satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, played by Danish Sait, whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four radical social media activists.