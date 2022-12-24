Kangana Got Padma Shri Just After 10 Films While We… : Jayasudha and Jayapradha on Unstoppable

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s aha talk show Unstoppable with NBK continues to captivate the audience in the second season too. The show is also garnering a lot of praise because of its unique presentation. The first season was graced by stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohan Babu, Ravi Teja, Nani and Rana Daggubati.

Actor Prabhas appeared in one of the episodes of the second season of Telugu celebrity chat show. In this episode, NBK asked no holds barred questions to the Bahubali actor and Prabhas was also seen having some interesting conversation with the show host.

The upcoming episode of aha talk show will see two biggest female lead actresses of yesteryear Telugu cinema – Jayasudha and Jayapradha, who have shared screen space with all the A listers, chatting with the host Balakrishna.

In a freewheeling chat on Unstoppable with NBK show, senior actress Jayasudha said Bollywood actresses like Kangana Ranaut earned the Padma Shri with just 10 films in her kitty while actors down South despite their remarkable career did not get the due recognition.

“I'm okay with Kangana Ranaut getting Padma Shri. She is an amazing actress. Yet, she received that award within 10 films. Over here, we worked on many films yet not recognized by the Government,” Jayasudha remarked on the show.

Joining the conversation, the other guest actor on the show Jayapradha said the recognition should come from the government.

“We should get it respectably. Not by asking for it,” Jayapradha.

Continuing her conversation Jayasudha lamented that Southern film industry was overlooked by the Government.

“Even Vijaya Nirmala, the women director who is in Guinness records hasn't received such appreciation. Sometimes I feel bad that the South is not being appreciated by the Government,” Jayasudha added.

