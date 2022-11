Kalaga Thalaivan OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Director Magizh Thirumeni Kalaga Thalaivan featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on November 18, 2022. The film earned rave reviews from several quarters.

Nidhhi fans are singing praises for her performance in the film. A few people are also searching for Kalaga Thalaivan digital release.

According to reports, Kalaga Thalaivan's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix.

Kalaga Thalaivan is expected to stream on Netflix in the first week of December. The film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

