Kaagaz, Real Life Story Of A Dead UP Farmer Walking Back To Life

Biopics have become a big trend in the film industry. We have seen Mahanati, MS Dhoni the untold story, Sachin, The billion dreams, Thalaivi and other biopics to name a few.

Now, we are going to witness one more interesting theme which will be added to the list. This will be the biopic of a person who got resurrected! This is the real story of a person from Uttar Pradesh. The movie is being produced in Bollywood. Read on to know more details.

People might be wondering who the person is, and when did he die and come back to life again! The movie 'Kaagaz' will answer all these questions. Famous actor Pankaj Tripati will be seen in this movie. Pankaj Tripati is from theatre background but has drawn attention through his supporting roles in Bollywood. He has portrayed roles of different shades by giving full justice to those characters and thus winning the hearts of the audience. He's become a household name after the OTT stint.

The actor will be seen in the lead role in the movie 'Kaagaz'. This movie has a unique story line. This is the story of a farmer from Uttar Pradesh by the name LalBihari. In the government records, it was stated that this farmer was dead. According to the government records, LalBihari was not alive between 1975 to 1994. But the struggle LalBihari underwent to prove that he was alive was enormous. It took 19 years for him to prove this truth!

The movie 'Kaagaz' is made, based on this peculiar life story. This movie is directed by Satish Kowshik. "When I read the newspaper about LalBihari it aroused the curiosity in me. After detailed research we did this movie," says the director.

The movie will be released on OTT platform Zee5 on January 7, 2021. Some theatres in Uttar Pradesh will also show this movie. Actor Salman Khan and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions are producers for this movie.