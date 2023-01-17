JLo's Shotgun Wedding on Lionsgate Play Available to Prime Video India Subscribers

Mumbai: Prime Members can watch the much anticipated rom-com Shotgun Wedding starting January 27th, exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, via Prime Video Channels with add-on subscriptions. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac, and Lenny Kravitz, the film is directed by Jason Moore and written by Mark Hammer. Prime members can purchase an annual add-on subscription to Lionsgate Play at INR 699 and enjoy full access to Lionsgate Play’s extensive library of content.

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.

Shotgun Wedding is produced by Todd Lieberman, p.g.a., David Hoberman, p.g.a., Alexander Young, p.g.a., Jennifer Lopez, p.g.a., Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, p.g.a., and Benny Medina.