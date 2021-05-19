It's About Time: Chaitanya Akkineni to Samantha

As Amazon Prime Video announced, the most awaited web series The Family Man 2 is set to be released on June 4. The trailer unveiled today is getting a massive response from the audience. By the end of season one, The Family Man had broken every record on OTT. Samantha Akkineni tweeted a new poster for The Family Man 2, in which we can see Sam in a different role where she looks all rugged.

Tollywood actor and Samantha Akkineni's husband Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter and said he is eagerly waiting to see his wife in the web series starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Replying to Samantha's tweet "We’re ready for you # TheFamilyManOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow", Naga Chaitanya tweeted "Finally!! It’s about time".

The Family Man is an Indian Hindi-language espionage action-thriller television series to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. It is created, directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., who also co-wrote the story. The screenplay is by Suman Kumar, and dialogues were penned by Sumit Arora and Suman Kumar.

The series features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Samantha Akkineni joined the team for the second season of the series, making her first foray into the digital medium as an actress.