Inside Edge Season 3 to Premiere On Amazon Prime Video

Following the massive success of the previous two seasons, Amazon Prime Video India’s first Original Series, Inside Edge is back with a brand new season! Putting all speculations to rest, Amazon Prime Video today officially revealed the logo of Inside Edge Season 3. The series' previous season ended on an exciting cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly waiting and wondering what the next season will bring!

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, the series is directed by Kanishk Varma. Inside Edge Season 3 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta in key roles and promises ‘More cricket. More drama. More entertainment’ adding to the anticipation and excitement among fans.

