Hunters Season 2 Trailer Released on Prime Video 

All episodes of the final season of Hunters will premiere January 13 on Prime Video

Today, Amazon Studios released the official full-length trailer for the second and final season of Hunters, premiering exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 13. After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who's hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.

Al Pacino returns for the epic series conclusion of Hunters, alongside previously announced new series regular Jennifer Jason Leigh and returning series regulars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin.

In celebration of the farewell season, Hunters also released an official six-episode companion podcast series, Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance, on December 13. The second installment of three episodes debuted today. The new podcast profiles the extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust. From Prime Video, Monkeypaw Productions, and Story Mill Media, the podcast is executive produced by Jordan Peele and will be hosted by series creator David Weil.

Hunters is produced by Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions, and Halcyon Studios. The series is created and executive produced by David Weil, who also serves as showrunner, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. David Ellender and Matt Loze from Halcyon Studios also serve as executive producers.