Hungama Play’s Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal Stars Nishant Malkhani and Adaa Khan

Show to feature an ensemble cast consisting of several popular actors including, Amit Behl, Manini De, Amita Nangia, Nancy Gill, Tapasya Agnihotri, Santeea Odwani, Neeraj Sood, Samrridhi Chaddha, Ishtiak Khan, Mithilesh Chaturvedi, Saandesh Nayak and Mellisa Pais

Hungama Play’s upcoming original show, tentatively titled Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal, will feature superstars of Indian television, Nishant Malkhani and Adaa Khan in the lead. The show boasts of a large ensemble cast that also includes popular actors, Amit Behl, Manini De and Amita Nangia, along with Nancy Gill, Tapasya Agnihotri, Santeea Odwani, Neeraj Sood, Samrridhi Chaddha, Ishtiak Khan, Mithilesh Chaturvedi, Saandesh Nayak and Mellisa Pais. The show is a comedy about a wedding in the era of social distancing that becomes remarkably chaotic when more than the expected number of relatives turn up.

Nishant Malkhani, known for playing lead roles in Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and being a part of Big Boss Season 14 said, “When I first read the script, I could relate to it quite well. I have seen a lot of my friends and family struggle with the challenge of organizing a wedding while following social distancing norms. I like the comical way in which the show highlights this situation and I am really excited to be part of it.”

Adaa Khan, who is a household name for playing key roles in shows like Naagin, Amrit Manthan, and participating in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 shared, “The show has a unique take on a situation that we have all seen unfold in our families over the last 15 months. The way this show presents the wedding and a large family is not just humorous but also quite relatable. I am excited to work with an extremely talented cast and crew.”

Manini De, known for her diverse portfolio of television shows and movies said, “The characters in the show are people who we all have seen in our families. Their reactions to some extraordinary situations is at the core of this comedy. I have enjoyed reading my part and I’m looking forward to the shoot now.”

Amit Behl, an award-winning actor who has starred in over 150 TV shows, 50 feature films, countless theatre plays along with OTT shows and movies, including Durgamati, Inside Edge, Lakshmi Ghar Aayi, among others shared, “I am very excited to be a part of the show. The OTT space gives ample scope to narrate new stories and be a part of shows that are unavailable on TV. I am certain that the audiences will appreciate the show for its distinctive style of comedy.”

Versatile film and television actor, Amita Nangia said, “The story has all the necessary elements to keep everyone engrossed. Besides, the show highlights a topical situation and packs in a healthy dose of comedy, with a cast that is extremely talented. I am certain that it will find appreciation upon release.”

Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal is produced by Sixtth Sense Entertainments, written by Rajat Vyas and directed by Sanjiv Chadha. The show will soon be available on Hungama Play and partner networks.