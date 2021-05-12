Hungama Play Offers Extensive Collection of Srilankan Movies

Hungama Play, a leading video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, today announced the availability of the widest library of Sri Lankan movies on any streaming platform, thereby strengthening its presence in Sri Lanka. Facilitated through a partnership with Evoke International Limited, Sri Lanka’s foremost entertainment brand that concentrates on the delivery of value-added products and services to telecom operators, Hungama Play now offers its users in Sri Lanka over 200 movies in local languages like Sinhala and Tamil. Spanning several decades, the library includes a wide range of movies, from the latest blockbusters to old classics.

Besides Sri Lankan movies, Hungama Play users in Sri Lanka can also enjoy over 5000 movies in various languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, etc., 7500+ hours of kids’ content, 150,000+ short format videos across various categories like music, comedy, glamour, etc., in addition to original shows across various languages.

Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Like India, consumers in Sri Lanka, our geographical neighbors, too have a strong affinity towards content that is deeply rooted in local culture. As a streaming platform with a global presence, we have always believed in offering a diverse library that contains a mix of South Asian and international content. Our relationship with Evoke has gone from strength to strength over the last decade and we are glad to work with them again. We are certain that the availability of the widest range of local movies, besides other content, will make the experience even more enriching for our users in Sri Lanka.”

Commenting on the partnership, Lahiru Wickramasinghe, Founding CEO/ Director, Evoke International Limited said: “As a homegrown company we are honored to have obtained the exclusive rights to bring decades worth of Sri Lankan movies, predominantly Sinhala, to the users’ fingertips through this initiative. With Hungama’s long-standing partnership in Sri Lanka, we have enabled Sri Lankan consumers to get easy access to the platform’s wide library whilst adding more value by providing them with high-quality and world-class entertainment. We hope the availability of local movies will serve to create a sense of admiration and interest for local cinema among the youth.”

Evoke offers a wide range of innovative, data-driven, and customer-centric products with their 360-degree in-house development team. Some of their services include Mobile & Web Applications, WAP products, IVR & Voice services, SMSC, Content Aggregation, Content Production, and Digital Media.