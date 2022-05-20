Hungama Kids’ Jugalbandi With world-renowned Tabla Player Anuradha Pal Inspires New Generation of Classical Musicians

Hungama Kids, a platform for content specific to kids, parents and teachers, has acquired content produced by world-renowned tabla player, multi-percussionist and music composer Anuradha Pal. The 11-video series, released on 9th May, a day after the birthday of this torchbearer of Indian classical music, features the maestro training tabla learners through 11 fun and exciting videos that are now live on the Hungama Kids app.

This latest addition to the ever growing and robust library of the streaming service reaffirms the purpose of offering relevant and age-appropriate entertainment with ample academic opportunities across diverse topics. Bringing Pal’s unmatched mastery in the discipline of tabla, music lovers are getting a thorough breakdown of important yet rarely understood concepts of the instrument. The series is upskilling musicians across all levels of expertise through lessons on parts of tabla, Pakhawaj, Taal, body posture & finger usage, basic syllables & language of tabla, phrases, matras, hand gestures, and playing the instrument. Moreover, the series also educates children about playing Tabla solo and accompanying it with different genres such as Jazz, Flamenco, and Latin.

The diverse audience is exploring a grand blend of experience transcending Indian classical music to research into music’s therapeutic nature. Researching about the said fields at Harvard Science Centre and Neurosciences University, USA, this maestro teaches students to relate rhythm with daily trivia and phenomena. Internationally acclaimed as the 'first professional female table maestro in the world', Pal became the first Indian musician to release instructional training video DVDs in 2003. This cross-cultural collaborator is fast bringing a lot of excitement to Hungama Kids as the show caters to tabla enthusiasts of all ages.

Speaking about this new series and collaboration, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Digital Media says, “At Hungama Kids, we vouch for our variety through an entire spectrum of shows full of infotainment. This new series adds a feather to Hungama kids’ cap. Having witnessed acclaimed artist Anuradha Pal leave music lovers in awe via her association with Hungama Artist Aloud, we are delighted to see her also be a part of Hungama Kids and thus create greater bonds with the Hungama family. The show is perfect for children during the summer vacations, which gives them ample time to pursue any hobby. it is one-of-a-kind for all age groups and restores our promise of providing innovative, informative content regularly.”

Expressing her excitement to be able to reach out to a wider audience, especially kids and the youth, Anuradha Pal adds, “Music has the power to inspire and heal. In today's time, amid the growing negativity, music is that positive ray of hope that can bring a smile to every face. My constant efforts have been towards demystifying classical Music and making it more fun and accessible to the masses. Tabla is a versatile musical instrument and has a legacy of its own. Through this series I have tried to share the history of how it came into existence, its usage and more, along with of course helping viewers learn how to play it well. I feel, when you share knowledge, you learn all the more and thus look forward to guiding music lovers through the series.”