Disney+ Hotstar in association with Hungama Digital opens the metaverse for consumers today

Get set for a real-life virtual experience of Hotstar Specials’ Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness

Entering the Metaverse universe with Hotstar Specials Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness, Disney+ Hotstar in association with Hungama Digital’s Web3 venture- Hefty Entertainment unveils the digital avatars of Ajay Devgn and Raashi Khanna. Offering a virtual universe of Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, the metaverse is now open to its viewers and fans to experience the world of Rudra on https://rudra.heftyverse.xyz/.

Viewers will be able to engage with the universe of Rudra by choosing a virtual avatar for themselves and witness the trailer, songs, behind-the-scenes videos etc in virtual reality. Carving out a virtual space for viewers with an immersive and real-life virtual experience, the initiative aims to engage with audiences and fans in a revolutionary move to go beyond the streaming universe.

Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, the riveting psychological crime drama is celebrated actor Ajay Devgn’s digital series debut, where he will be donning the avatar of a cop never seen before. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series also features a stellar cast including Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Spanning six episodes, the series is an Indian rendition of the globally successful British series, Luther. Rudra-The Edge of Darkness Now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

~ Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Ajay Devgn’s digital debut with crime thriller drama Rudra – The Edge of Darkness Now streaming ~

