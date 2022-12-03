Hit 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 is trending on social media. The film earned mixed reviews from critics, fans, and the public alike. Hit 2 was produced by Nani under the banner Wall poster cinemas.

Nani and Sesh are celebrating the film's success, and they have also thanked the audience for supporting the film. After hearing the positive response to HIT 2, movie buffs are searching for HIT 2 release date.

The film's digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video. The film is expected to start premiers on Prime Video by end of this month or the first week of January. The makers are yet to issue an official confirmation about Hit 2 digital release date.

The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Rao Ramesh are seen in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.