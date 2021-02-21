Hindi Bigg Boss Declares BB14 Winner Ahead Of Grand Finale: The Contestant Name Will Shock You

Bigg Boss 14 Hindi is inching towards the finish line. While fans are betting big on Rubina Dilaik to win BB14, the show makers are dropping hints that it might not be her. A per voting trends, Rubina is leading followed by Rahul Vaidya, in a surprise move Bigg Boss is said to have heaped praised on another contestant who was least expected to win. No prizes for guessing who we are talking about.

We all know that Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house unexpectedly and ever since been entertaining the audience. She may not have the kind of fan following that Rubina or Rahul has on social media, however, the actress sure is the hot favourite of the show makers. In fact, Salman Khan was seen reprimanding other BB contestants when they misbehaved with Rakhi.

So Rakhi Sawant has won the hearts of the Bigg Boss show makers. Even though she is known as the drama queen of Bollywood, her antics and genuine efforts to win the sympathy of the Bigg boss audience inside the house has not gone unnoticed.

Bigg Boss makers played the journey of all the top five finalists in Weekend Ke Vaar episode Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilak, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant went down memory lane watching their journey inside the Bigg Boss house. However, the only video in which Bigg Boss praised the contestant was that of Rakhi Sawant. In fact Bigg Boss show makers said they were dedicating BB14 to the actress and said that it was she who made the Hindi TV reality show famous. They also heaped praises on her for making BB14 entertaining.

Bigg Boss also said that the audience loved her as they could relate to her pain. Rakhi Sawant journey video ended with the Hindi number from Raj Kapoor movie, "Kehta hai joker saara zamana aadi hakeekat aadha fasana.' Bigg Boss finalist Rakhi Sawant was seen breaking down on watching her journey video.

Now, with the kind of importance Rakhi got in the pre-finals we wonder if the shoe makers were hinting at announcing Rakhi Sawant as the winner of Bigg Boss season 14.