Here’s Why Moviebuffs Must Watch Back Benchers Web Series

There’s no denying the fact that the demand for webseries has increased a lot over the past few years.

Have you heard the name infinitum solutions? Most of the movie buffs would say ‘Yes’ because Shanmukh Jaswanth, who rose to fame with Software Developer, which was produced by the same production house.

The makers used to display an ad about infintum solution during the beginning of Software Developer series.

Are you confused, why are we talking about it. The production house is coming up with a new series ‘Back Benchers’.

The series showcases the ups and downs of school life. It also highlights the fact that back benchers are the most naughty people in the class.

We have come across Back Benchers characters among our friends, some of them are even ‘Back Benchers’. Most of the movie buffs are going to relate to the series. So far, they have completed 14 episodes and received positive reviews from all quarters.

Currently, the series is available on YouTube. That’s not all, it is trending and garnering countless views for every episode.

It is worth mentioning here that maverick director RGV has given his voice over to the series. Here’s the tweet posted by him:

RGV is one of the reasons why you must watch the series. The series is written and directed by Dora Sai Teja and it is produced by Infinitum media