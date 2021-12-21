Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts India Premiere Date, Time

As the countdown to the most enchanting event of the season continues, Prime Video today announced that the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to premiere exclusively on the service on January 1st in India. This exciting news comes after the official trailer for the highly anticipated retrospective special was revealed yesterday.

The retrospective special invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time as it reunites Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Additional Harry Potter film alumni joining the memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) and Pulse Films (Beastie Boys Story).

All eight films from the massively popular Harry Potter franchise are available on Prime Video and now Prime members can stream Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in India starting January 1, 2022, 2:30 pm onwards.