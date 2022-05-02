Hamida Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is heading towards its finale. The Bigg Boss Telugu OTT grand finale is expected to take place a couple of days from now.

Last night, Hamida was eliminated from the house as she couldn't garner enough votes from her fans and the audience to survive in the house for a longer time. Hamida was paid Rs. 60k plus one week.

The total earnings of Hamida from Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is said to be more than Rs 15 lakhs plus.

Last night, the former contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu like Shanmukh, Sohel, Anchor Dhanush, Tamannah Simhadri, and a few others graced the show to motivate the contestants for the grand finale.

