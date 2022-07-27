Got Game? Prime Video Releases Official Trailer for A League of Their Own

Today, Prime Video debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated series A League of Their Own. The action-packed trailer gives a nod to its inspiration, the original 1992 film of the same name, while featuring new characters and their unique journeys through a fresh reimagining of its predecessor. A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, in association with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer. Based on the motion picture screenplay by Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel. Based on a Story by Kim Wilson & Kelly Candaele.

As previously announced, the series will premiere all eight episodes on Prime Video on Friday, August 12 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and outside of it. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

A League of Their Own stars Abbi Jacobson as Carson, Chanté Adams as Max, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.