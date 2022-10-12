Good Night Oppy Global Release on Prime Video on November 23

October 12, 2022

AMARAVATI: The Division bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, said it would watch a few episodes of Bigg Boss show. In the wake of severe objections against the Bigg Boss reality show programme, a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu said that they would watch a few episodes of the show.