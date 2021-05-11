Good News For Prabhas Fans: Radhe Shyam OTT Release Likely

Rebel star Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films of the year. Looks like Prabhas is likely to follow the footprints of Salman Khan. Yes, what you read is absolutely, right! Are you wondering in which context Prabhas is following Salman Khan?

Salman Khan’s Radhe was scheduled to release in theatres on May 13th of this year. But, Salman Khan had decided to release the film on OTT as well as on DTH on the same date of its release date, which is on May 13 and there are only two days left for Salman’s Radhe to hit OTT. Salman and Radhe makers decided to skip the theatrical release, owing to the severity of COVID cases in the country due to the second wave of coronavirus.

On the other hand, rumours are doing the rounds that Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam is also likely to release on OTT. Radhe Shyam might OTT release might be a possibility only if Salman’s Radhe becomes a huge success on OTT. However, an official confirmation from Prabhas and Radhe Shyam makers on the OTT release is awaited though.

The film is directed by Radha Krishna of Jilla fame, Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film. The film as of now is slated for release on July 30, 2021