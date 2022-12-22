Gear Up To Watch Love Today Telugu This Weekend On Netflix

Director Pradeep Ranganathan is basking in the glory of his recently released Love Today. The film was one of the bigger hits of the year. Not to mention, Love Today has also become the audience favorite film.

Love Today was made on a budget of Rs 5 cr but the film has raked in Rs 70 cr from its theatrical run. Love Today OTT rights are owned by Netflix. The tamil version is available on Netflix.

The makers are yet to release Love Today Telugu version.

Love Today Telugu will be streaming on Netflix from December 25, 2022. Yes, you all guys can watch the Telugu version of Love Today this weekend. Only if you have a subscription to Netflix.

Ivana, Raveena Ravi among others are seen in prominent roles.