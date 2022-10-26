Gandharwa Gets Massive Response On Prime Video

Tollywood young hero Sandeep Madhav's Gandharwa was released in theatres on 30 September 2022. The film did well at the box office. After completing a theatrical run, Gandharwa made its way to Prime Video.

Yes, the film was now streaming on Prime Video. Gandharwa has opened to positive responses from movie buffs even in digital space. According to the sources, more people are watching the movie on Prime Video.

The film is written and directed by Apsar. Gayathri Suresh and Sai Kumar are also part of the film.

After seeing the positive response to its Telugu version, Gandharwa makers are planning to release the film in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages by the end of this month.