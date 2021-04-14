Funny Memes On Vaishnav Tej's Uppena After Release On Netflix

Actor Vaishnav Tej's recent outing Uppena has been hitting the headlines before and after release of the film. The film was released in February and it went on to made Rs 55 cr share at the worldwide box office. After a long gap of two months, the film has started streaming on Netflix.

Audience and movie buffs who have watched the film in theatres also watching the film on Netflix as there are no new interesting films in any OTT platforms. A section of audience are happy with the content of the film. Some of them are sharing their displeasure over the film as it didn’t live up to the audience expectations.

Netizens are making some funny memes on Twitter. We thought to share with our dear viewers as they are a bit of interesting. Take a look at them:

The film was directed by Buchi Babu Sana and it was produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Watch this space for more updates.