Former Bigg Boss Contestant Rejects Nagarjuna's Offer?

Akkineni Nagarjuna has become the face of Telugu's popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. So far, Nagarjuna had hosted three seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu. He will be continuing as Bigg Boss Telugu host for all the seasons.

We already told you that the show organizers are introducing the digital version of the show from this season. The makers are busy approaching popular contestants from the earlier seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Now, rumours are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss contestant of season 2 Divi Vadthya was approached to be part of Bigg Boss OTT. However, If a report doing the rounds is any indictation, Divi Vadthya is said to have rejected the offer owing to her present commitments. However, an official confirmation regarding this piece of news is awaited.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT will be getting launched in the third week of February. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.