F3 Movie OTT Release Date Confirmed

Anil Ravipudi's much awaited sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is releasing in theatres today. The film has received a thumbs up from the audience. The film stars Victory Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Mehreen Pirzada and Tamannaaah Bhatia in key roles. The film is produced by Dil Raju while Tollywood music sensation DSP has scored the music.

Of late, it has become common for a newly released movie to hit theatres within weeks after its release. A few movies started streaming on the digital platform within a week after its release after they received lukewarm response from the audience. So, if you are one of those who prefers to watch a newly released movie from the confines of your home and waiting to know F3 OTT release date, you have landed on the right page.

It is known that F3 is a comic entertainer. The makers are super confident about the movie's fortunes at the box office because of the content. The film has opened to positive reviews and if this continues, then F3 will run in theatres longer than expected. The makers are likely to hold the OTT release of the film.

The best thing about this movie is that the makers want more people to watch the film in theatres along with their families and hence chosen not to hike the ticket prices for F3 contrary to what happened with recently release movies.

Hence, the F3 producer is pretty firm on that. F3 OTT release is not happening anytime soon. The Venkatesh movie is expected to start streaming on the digital platforms only after the end of its theatrical run, which will be a minimum of two months.

