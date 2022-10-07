Exposed Review

OTT (Over The Top) has become an easily accessible channel for movie buffs. Every week, a slew of films/series is getting released on various OTT platforms. This week, a new series titled Exposed got released on Disney Plus Hotstar.The Exposed series is directed by K Raghavendra Rao. Here's our review of the web series:

Plot: Chennamaneni Vasudev Rao's Akash and Harshitha's Greeshma are a powerful couple. They also work together as anchors for a TV channel named Exposed. Because of an explosive story done by Greeshma, a few heavyweight individuals die. The news story is described by critics as entirely fabricated and motivated.

Varsha's (Sireesha Nulu) father kills himself because of the sensational news story. Varsha, the heartbroken woman, now wants to bring down Greeshma and defame her in public eyes. She decides to teach her a befitting lesson. How Varsha pulls off her scheme is what the film is about. The story tracks her revenge.

Performance: Chennamaneni Vasudev Rao is really natural in the way he approaches his character. We see a new actor in him, an actor so different from his TV persona. Harshitha, as Greeshma, breathes a whiff of fresh air into her character. She carries the emotions well on the screen.

Sireesha Nulu needs to brush up on her skills; she needs to do away with her forced approach. She is found wanting in the emotional scenes. RJ Kajal of Bigg Boss Telugu fame steals the show as the Chief Editor of Exposed. It is lovely to see her, Jessie and a few other actors get well-written parts.

What's hot:

The premise is intriguing and engaging so far. The episodes that are streaming now will surely kindle the viewer's interest.

The production values are rich. The cinematography gives the artists the scope to bring out the best in them.

What's not:

We have seen many movies related to reporters breaking sensational stories and their unsavoury consequences. Since the backdrop is not entirely new, it was prudent on the part of the makers of Exposed to opt for a web series format.

Verdict: Exposed is a decent and engaging thriller thus far. Give it a try!