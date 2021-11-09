Enemy OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Actor Vishal and Arya's latest outing 'Enemy' has met with mixed reviews from all quarters. The film is barely surviving at the box office. So far, a slew of films were released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and other languages in theatres in the post pandemic age. But none of the films managed to do great business at the box office.

Now, Enemy also is facing rejection at the box office, although the film's initial collections were said to be higher than Rajinikanth's Annaatthe which released on the same day. Movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the film's digital release. Vishal's Enemy digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. The film is likely to be available on Prime Video by end of this month. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of the film.

We are told that Amazon Prime Video paid a fancy price to bag the digital streaming rights of Enemy after positive word of mouth post the movie release. However, the exact price is not revealed.

The film is written and directed by Anand Shankar. Enemy is produced by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios.

