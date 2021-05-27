Ek Mini Katha Review, Rating

Movie: Ek Mini Katha

Cast: Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, Shraddha Das, Brahmaji, Sudharshan, Sapthagiri, Posani Krishna Murali, and others

Written by: Merlapaka Gandhi

Cinematography: Gokul Bharathi

Music: Praveen Lakkaraju

Editing: Satya G

Produced by: UV Concepts

Direction: Karthik Rapolu

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 27, 2021

Few parts of the country are under lockdown, most theatres across the country has been shut down for a while. Many medium budgets movies are not waiting for theatrical release and they are preferring for OTT. The latest movie to join in the list Ek Mini Katha. The film has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer was dropped on the Internet. Are you looking for the review, then, here we go:

Plot: Santosh is a civil engineer and he suffers with his private part. He got to know about his private part when he was in school and he unable to concentrate on anything. He tries to solve his problem by using herbs and medicine. He also agrees to do through pe*** enlargement surgery but it doesn’t take place due to a few reasons. Looking at Santosh’s behaviour, his father decides about his son’s marriage. Then things takes U-turn, when Santosh’s father fixes his marriage with Amrutha (Kavya Thapar).

Santosh doesn’t have any interest to start a family, somehow he will avoid his physical relationship with her by doing some silly tricks. When he confronts about his problem to his wife? How will get a solution for his problem is the rest of the story.

Performance: Generally, Most of the actors doesn’t prefer these kinds of bold roles as it would damage their image. But, Santosh Shoban took a brave step by accepting the film. Before Ek Mini Kathi, Santosh was featured in many films but this film is going to be a turning point in his career. He has balanced comedy, frustration and emotions pretty well. He gave a stellar performance in the film. While coming to Kavya, she looks so beautiful and she did equal justice to her role. The other supporting stars Sapthagiri and Brahmji also made a worthy performance in the film.

Analysis: The first part of the film was a bit impressive but not so engaging. Though it is a bold concept but they didn’t execute it well in the second half. The film is strictly for adults.

Verdict: It’s a decent movie to watch out. It’s a one-time watch.