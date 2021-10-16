Duniya Vijay's Salaga OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Duniya Vijay's much-awaited film 'Salaga' has released in theatres on Thursday. Guess what? The film is getting positive reviews from all quarters. The efforts of Duniya Vijay and the rest of the team seems to have paid off, as the film has has become talk of the town on social media on the very first day of its release. Duniya Vijay fans just can't stop gushing about the film.

Once again, Vijay has made his fans fall in love with him for his acting chops. He steals the show with his mind-blowing performance. Most of the audience after hearing positive word of mouth about the film are rushing to theatres.

Those who heard positive reviews but worry about going to crowded theatres are waiting for the film's OTT release. They are looking for digital release date. We don't know when the film would be streaming on OTT. But, grapevine suggests that Vijay's Salaga digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video.

The film would start streaming on Prime Video by November first week for Diwali. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of the film.

The film is directed by Duniya Vijay and it is produced by KP Srikanth