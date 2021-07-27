Drishyam 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed!

Victory Venkatesh is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Narappa'. The film earned rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. On the other hand, Venkatesh's another film Drishyam 2 is also making its way to OTT. Yes what you read is right.

The film digital rights have been bagged by Disney plus hot star for a fancy price. If sources are to be believed, Venkatesh's Drishyam 2 is likely to start streaming on Disney plus hot star from August 15, 2021. The makers are yet to confirm the official OTT release date of the film.

Actors Meena, Kruthika Jayakumar, Esther Anil, and Nadiya are reprising roles from the Telugu prequel Drushyam, which hit the big screens in 2014. However, unlike Drushyam, the sequel is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who directed the original Malayalam movies — Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

The movie is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Suresh Babu Daggubati under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas and Suresh Productions respectively.