Disney+ Hotstar's Telugu Conversational Drama Unheard Will Educate Audience: Radhika Lavu

Looks like Tollywood actor Srinivas Avasarala is going great guns on the professional front. Recently, Srinivas Avasarala was seen in the movie, Nootokka Jillala Andagadu and the film earned good reviews from all quarters. Now, Srinivas is coming to entertain all of us in a conversational drama on Disney+ Hotstar titled 'Unheard'. The web series will start streaming from tomorrow (September 17, 2021).

During promotions of Unheard, the producer of the series, Radhika Lavu under Ellanar films, shared a few interesting aspects about the 6 part Telugu series.

Apart from Srinivas, the film has an ensemble cast including the lieks if Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Chandini Chowdary (of Color Photo fame), Baladitya, Srinivas Avasarala, Ajay and Anand Chakrapani, the series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17..

In an interaction with Sakshi Post, the crew gave a peek into the conversational drama, Unheard

Why did you decide to call it a conversational drama?

It is a genre not explored much which got me excited me to work on it. I did filmmaking in London. When I heard the story, my first reaction was it will surely grab the audience attention. We used a lot of content in the film which hasn't been explored yet. When it came to choosing the cast members too, I was looking for someone for whom this would seem challenging. Most of the films were showcased the common problems during the pre-independence era while Unheard tells the unknown tales of freedom struggle, says Radhika.

Why did you make it into a six-patt episode instead of a movie?

Unheard is all about conversations and different perspectives about freedom struggle. So, although they are interesting, it would become monotonous for the viewers and seem heavy on the audience. So we decided to split them into series because every episode has something interesting to offer. It is also easy for the audience to consume it.

What kind of preparation did Director KV Aditya do for Unheard?

Aditya did a lot of research. He has been researching for a long time. He knows a lot about the history of Hyderabad and nizams. We followed his research which educated us. Unheard is also going to educate the audience.

How did you choose the cast?

We were very clear while finalizing or collaborating with the cast members. We were looking for an artist who loves to take up challenging roles, and that they haven't been cast in a similar character before. We received feedback for my earlier films that casting was unique. I want to continue the same. We did the same for Unheard. All the actors too were equally excited and passionate about their characters which gave more confidence, signs off the producer.