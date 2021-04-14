Dhanush's Karan Beats Vijay's Master: Deets Inside

Actor Dhanush's latest outing Karnan has become the talk of the town as the film opened received a positive response from all quarters. Kollywood celebrities and Dhanush fans can’t stop gushing about the film. A section of audience are sharing their opinion on Twitter and they said that Dhanush steals the show with his stellar performance. Latest news doing the rounds Dhanush’s Karnan has surpassed Vijay’s Master box office collections. We are not saying it in our own. Here’s the tweet for you:

Apart from Dhanush, the film also cast Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Lakshmi Priya Chanramouli in supporting roles. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj while the producer is Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his banner V Creations.