Dhanush's Karnan Digital Rights Sold To Amazon Prime Video: Check OTT Release Date

Karnan, the Dhanush starrer is getting a grand theatrical release on April 9, 2021. The Karnan online streaming rights are have now been bagged by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The online streaming rights of the Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj project is said to have been sold for a record price. Karnan will get an OTT release exactly a month after its theatrical release. In that case, the Dhanush starrer will release on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021. The makers are expected to officially announce the exciting news in a couple of days.

Amazon Prime and Netflix were keen to bag the online streaming rights of Karnan, the most-awaited project in Tamil cinema in 2021. However, Amazon Prime Video managed to beat Netflix and bagged the satellite rights for a whopping amount. Dhanush's other upcoming project Jagame Thandhiram is getting a direct OTT release on Netflix in April.

Dhanush is all set to release the highly anticipated Karnan teaser on March 23 on Tuesday. Expectations are riding high on the Mari Selvaraj project, after the release of its making videos and songs. From what we have seen so far. Karnan has the potential to emerge as a path-breaking cinema attempt in the Tamil film industry. Karnan features popular Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead opposite Dhanush. The movie features Lal, Natty, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, and others in the other pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Karnan is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations.

