Deep Water Starring Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas on Amazon Prime Video On March 18

Prime Video will premiere acclaimed British Director Adrian Lyne’s new erotic thriller Deep Water in the UK and Worldwide (excluding the U.S., China, Russia and Middle East) on 18th March. Based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, Deep Water is Lyne’s first Directorial film in 20 years following the worldwide success of his previous films including Indecent Proposal, Unfaithful and Fatal Attraction.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, an affluent New Orleans couple whose marriage is crumbling under the weight of resentment, jealousy, and mistrust. As their mutual provocations and mind games escalate, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital dalliances start going missing. With sizzling and complex performances from Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and helmed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the genre, Deep Water marks the return of the A-list erotic thriller, grabbing your attention from the start and refusing to let go as you discover just how far a person will go.

Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly also star.

Deep Water will be available to watch from 18th March on Prime Video.

Watch the teaser of Deep Water here...