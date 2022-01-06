Controversial Reality Show Jodi to Enter Bigg Boss Telugu OTT?

Viewers' favorite reality show Bigg Boss will soon be back with another new season in Telugu. If you are thinking Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is on cards, then, you are mistaken.

For the first time, Bigg Boss makers are said to be planning a jodi theme for Bigg Boss OTT. The buzz on social media suggests that a controversial jodi who's become talk of the town for their relationship in rhe house, is likely to enter Bigg Boss OTT.

There's no prize money for guessing the Jodi. They are none other than Siri Hanmanth and Shanmukh Jaswanth. Buzz has it that the makers are planning to rope them in as they are the most trending people right now on social media.

If that happens, then Bigg Boss Telugu 5's most controversial Jodi, Shannu and Siri are likely to enter Bigg Boss OTT, as per the buzz. Will Siri and Shannu participate in the show as a jodi after all the mess is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, on the personal level, Shanmukh and Siri are having a difficult time. Shannu's long-term girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina called off her relationship with Shannu because of the former's special care and love towards Siri in his Bigg Boss stint. Will Siri and Shannu enter Bigg Boss OTT is now a million dollar question. Let's see what happens.