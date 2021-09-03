Cinderella, Shang-Chi, Black Widow And More, Gear Up For A Fabulous Weekend With These 5 New Offerings!

Those who love to binge, be it a global movie or show, are in for a treat this weekend with as many as 5 fresh offerings releasing this weekend. These much-awaited titles include Amazon Prime Video’s Cinderella, Marvel’s Shang-Chi And the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Widow, Fast and Furious 9 and Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5. Here’s a lowdown on what you can watch -

Theatrical releases: Marvel’s first all Asian superhero movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring an all-Asian cast is here to take you back to the theatres. Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Benedict Wong with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung, the film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada! Watch Shang-Chi in theatres from 3rd September 2021. The ninth instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast9, is finally coming to India also in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. Starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez along with John Cena, Cardi B and Charlize Theron among others, Fast and Furious 9 will be releasing in theatres on 2nd September, 2021.



On the OTT space: The modern re-telling of the fairytale, Amazon Original movie Cinderella stars Camila Cabello in the lead. This modern-day Cinderella, who is ambitious, brave and puts herself first, is one who wants to break out of the basement and live life on her own terms. Directed by Kay Cannon, Cinderella on Amazon Prime Video, stars Camila, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow is finally releasing in India after having been released internationally. Having made waves abroad, the film is finally coming to provide a visual treat to the Indian audience as this Marvel film will release on Disney+Hotstar on 3rd September. The first part of season 5, consisting of 5 episodes will be released on 3rd September and the second installment will premiere on December 3rd. Watch the season 5 on Netflix